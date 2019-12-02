|
Colleen R. Schweitzer
Manitowoc - Colleen R. Schweitzer, age 88, a Manitowoc resident, formerly of Valders, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Colleen was born on December 12, 1930 in Antigo, WI., daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Weix) Schroeder. She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School in Merrill, WI. with the class of 1948. Colleen earned a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics Education from UW Stevens Point in 1952. On June 6, 1953 she married Edwin Schweitzer at St. John's Catholic Church in Antigo, WI. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2012. She also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Silver Lake College in 1970. Colleen was employed as a 3rd grade teacher at Valders Elementary School from 1970 until her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's athletic events and many Valders High School sporting events. Colleen also enjoyed shopping, reading and word searches. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Clarks Mills.
Survivors include her children: Bill (Mary) Schweitzer, Amherst, Karen (Steve Olson) Schweitzer-Olson, Manitowoc, Jeff (Sue) Schweitzer, Columbus, Scott (Lisa) Schweitzer, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Michael (Darcia) Schweitzer, Melissa (Cory) Jennerjohn, Jason (Bridget) Schweitzer and Kelsey (fiance Jon Antoniewicz) Schweitzer; four great grandsons: Carson, Bennett, and Austin Jennerjohn and Zachary Schweitzer; two great granddaughters: Anikka and Sloane Schweitzer; sister Janice Jesse; and sister-in-law Jackie Schroeder. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. In addition to her husband, Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law: Tom and Caroline Schroeder; brother, John Schroeder; brother-in-law Al Jesse; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Phil and Marge Schweitzer and George and Mary Schweitzer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen with entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Valders Elementary School: Clothes for Kids.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Colleen's family extends a special thank you to River Woods Place and Shady Lane for their compassionate care the past 9.5 years. Your dedication to Mom was much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019