|
|
Connie Faith Larson (nee Glover)
Manitowoc - Connie Faith Larson (nee Glover), age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted husband, Richard, and loving family on November 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born on April 26, 1940 in Aurora WI, daughter of the late Alveres Glover and Ellanora Wicihowski. Connie met her true love, Richard, at the age of 16 and they married when she was 19 on June 27, 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together this past year.
Connie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured and loved her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother and great grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and loved to laugh.
She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1959. Connie had several jobs throughout her life to make a little extra money to help with everyday finances. Her primary job was keeping her family of 6 running smoothly.
Connie loved to crochet and made many beautiful afghans and scarves for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved to garden and canned many of those fruits and vegetables. She loved going on casino trips with her husband Richard and their friends. She also enjoyed traveling the lower 48 states with Richard. Connie mostly loved spending time with her family, whether it was during visits or at family gatherings.
Connie always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. She also always gave her children and grandchildren words of encouragement, shared her wisdom and comforted them. She taught her family how to appreciate everything that this life brings us by the way she lived.
She will be greatly and sorely missed by her husband: Richard; two sons and two daughters: Richard II (Mary) Larson, Suzie (Bill) Schrank, Jim (Kay) Larson, Jennie (Todd) Hiller; 12 grandchildren: Richard III (Magdelana) Larson, Zac (Miranda) Larson, Louis and Charlie Larson, Randy (Christie) Copiskey, Ellan (Kris) Schmieder, Karah, Krysta and Joey Larson, Paige, Abby and Tyler Hiller; six great grandchildren: Thomas, Jack, Caroline, Cole, Josie and Richard IV; two step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; one sister: Vera Stout; one sister-in-law: Joan Larson; two brothers-in-law: Warren (Jane) Larson, Gary (Nancy) Larson; three nieces and one nephew: Lynn Denis, Krissy (Glenn) Guetschow, Danny (Kathy) Chapman and Lori Kinsella. Other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alveres Glover and Ellanora Wicihowski; one brother: Harley Glover; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and per Connie's wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time, but the family will have a celebration of life in the summer of 2020 with family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, Connie's wish is for everyone to donate to those in need.
We would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Koch for his exceptional care in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital and the staff on the medical surgical 5th floor unit, the staff in the ER, ICU unit and the home care and hospice of Holy Family.
Her life was a living example of this Bible verse. Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019