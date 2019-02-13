|
|
Connie L. Heyduk
Manitowoc - Connie L. Heyduk, age 61, a Manitowoc resident, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Connie was born on April 4, 1957 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Robert and Amelia (Novy) Risch. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1975. Connie was a pharmaceutical assistant at Shopko Pharmacy for many years. She was a former member of the Ant Hill Mob. Connie enjoyed spending time with her family and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include a son: Jared Heyduk; two daughters and a son-in-law: Chelsea Heyduk and special friend Jeremy Van Ess, Brittany and Adam Korte; all of Manitowoc; a brother: Kenneth Risch, Manitowoc; and the father of her children: Jeffrey Heyduk and special friend Pam Gates. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Terry Risch and a sister: Kathleen Heyduk.
A Celebration of Life will occur on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the All Care Center (located directly across the street from The Pfeffer Funeral Home) Manitowoc. Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center and Connie will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019