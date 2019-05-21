|
|
Connie L. Ramseur
Manitowoc - Connie L. Ramseur, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation in Manitowoc.
Connie was born on August 7, 1952 in Manitowoc to Gladys (Kortas) Schneider and the late William J. Schneider Jr. She graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1970. On September 15, 1985, Connie married David Ramseur at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church. Connie had worked in the office at Kortas Automotive for over 25 years. She then worked as a Sales Associate and a Branch Leader for the Longaberger Company for over seven years. Connie completed her working career as a Sales Associate at Chico's in Ashwaubenon. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and belonged to the Church Choir and the Lakeshore Lutheran Choral for as many years as her health allowed. Connie assisted with Vacation Bible School and taught Sunday School for over 20 years.
Survivors include Connie's husband, David Ramseur; mother, Gladys Schneider, Manitowoc; also other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Daniel Sims will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Connie's name to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 21, 2019