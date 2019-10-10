|
|
Conor L. Iverson, 26, of Manitowoc, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away October 8, 2019.
He was born March 25, 1993 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Scott and Lisa (Nelson) Iverson. Conor graduated from Sevastopol High School in 2011 where he enjoyed playing football and running track. He attended police training academy in Green Bay and served the community of Sturgeon Bay as a Community Service Officer. Conor was a Jailer with the Sheboygan County Jail before joining the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department in January 2016. In June 2018, he was a Manitowoc County Dispatcher. Recently, he entered the world of custom truck building and detailing, sales and customer service, with Custom Offsets in Appleton. He enjoyed the custom truck world so much he created an Instagram page for his own truck.
Conor loved racing his stock car, animals, having fun, and living life fast. He was a shy, sensitive fella with a unique infectious laugh, and as his mother describes, beautiful blue eyes.
His family includes his parents, Scott and Lisa; brother, Dylon; two sons, Parker (his mom, Angela), Braxton (his mom, Crystal); paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Sharon Iverson of Sturgeon Bay.
Conor was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Judith Nelson.
His life will be honored with a funeral service held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Dr. Mathew R. Knapp, Sr. officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:50 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Conor may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019