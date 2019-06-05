|
Conrad E. "Pete" Baetz
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Conrad E. "Pete" Baetz, age 72, of Manitowoc passed away suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Pete was born November 4, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, son of the late Emerson & Catherine (Becherer) Baetz. He graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1965. Pete served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star. He had worked as a police officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Department in Illinois and most recently was a private investigator in Wisconsin. While with Madison County, he took a leave of absence and worked for 1 ½ years for the House Commitee on Investigations investigating the Martin Luther King assassination. Pete loved history and enjoyed reading.
Survivors include two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Thomas & Jane Baetz, West Bend; Andrew Baetz, Two Rivers; Sharon Baetz, Two Rivers; one niece Kirsten; two nephews Christopher and Samuel; as well as other relatives and friends. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Patrick Baetz.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Baetz family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 5, 2019