Conrad E. Hrdina
Two Rivers - Conrad E. Hrdina, age 71, of Two Rivers, died peacefully Monday morning, October 14, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers with his family at his side.
Conrad was born on May 7, 1948, in Two Rivers, a son of the late Earl and Caroline (Kroening) Hrdina. Conrad served his country in the U.S. Air Force. On September 13, 1986, he married Diane Feit. Conrad played baseball for the Two Rivers Polar Bears for many years, was an avid Packers, Brewers and NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife: Diane Hrdina; his daughter: Carrie (Michael) Rizzo; two sons: Jason and Christopher and their families; his brother: Denny Hrdina and special friend, Sue Miles; his in-laws: Bonnie (Dave), Bobby (Sharon) and Mike (Peggy) and their families; his nieces: Jennifer and Jessica; his cousins: Ron, Nathan and Kristin and their families; along with other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Louis and Helen Feit.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Conrad's name may be made to the .
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019