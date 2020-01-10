|
Conrad G. "Connie" Swiggum
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Conrad G. "Connie" Swiggum, age 91, of Two Rivers, passed away Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 in Manitowoc.
Connie was born October 11, 1928 in Manitowoc, son of the late Hamilton and Violette (Kleine) Swiggum. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the Class of 1947. Connie served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950 - 1952 with the 7th Army Corp 793rd Field Artillary Battalion being discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was chosen to be part of the 18th FA group tennis team which swept the championship that was held at Nuremberg Post courts having not played tennis before. Connie met his future wife Elaine Harty while working in the shoe department at JC Penney. On June 9, 1951 he was united in marriage to her at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2002.
Connie began his career as an estimator at Hamilton's in 1955 and worked there for 40 years until his retirement at the age of 67 in 1995. He often talked about how he had truly enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. When he was hired, people predicted they could never make an estimator out of a shoe salesman. Connie proved them very wrong and went on to be named Employee of the Year in 1987. After retirement, he kept busy with a multitude of sports: tennis, cross-country skiing, biking, canoeing and kayaking, just to name a few. Connie would ride his bike from his house in Two Rivers out to Point Beach campground several times a week up until the age of 90. He would spend a lot of time with his 4 grandchildren, never too busy to take them to the beach, patiently teach them to drive, or take them for a bike ride. Connie was overjoyed to be a great grandpa and enjoyed being around his 6 great grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter: Ellen Swiggum-Rylander, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Thomas (Brenda) Rylander, Ingrid (Shad) Hintz, Kelsey (Jon) Maertz, and Steve Rylander; six great grandchildren: Juniper and Basil Rylander, Desmond, Bergen, Hollis and Milo Maertz; two sisters: Judy (Erv) Henke, Crossville, TN; Dolly Anderson, Menasha; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: James & Jacqueline Harty, Waukesha; Shirley Swiggum, Manitowoc; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Connie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elaine Harty-Swiggum, one son Thomas Swiggum, parents Hamilton and Violette Swiggum, father-in-law and mother-in-law Bergen and Mary Harty, brother Lloyd Swiggum and a brother-in-law Swede Anderson.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and Connie has asked that there be no memorial services held for him. He said he would much rather you take the time to go for a bike ride, play with your grandkids, go kayaking, shovel the neighbor's snow, fix something that needs fixing, or putter around the house building something. It's what he would be doing.
The family would like to extend a Special Thank You for the kind assistance from Aurora at Home Hospice, as well as the paramedics and police officer from Manitowoc.
