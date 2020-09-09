Constance Elizabeth (Andrastek) Dooley
Visitation held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 from 10am until Noon at the Heritage Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI. (16880 W. National Ave.)
Service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Noon at the Heritage Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI. (16880 W. National Ave.)
The unforgettable life that Connie Dooley led ended too soon on August 15, 2020 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She fought with all the spunk she had, supported every step of the way by her loving husband, Bill. She passed from her earthly home to eternal life, reunited with loved ones who welcomed her with open arms.
Connie was born in Manitowoc, WI on January 11, 1946, the second daughter of Bernard and Cecilia Andrastek. From early on it was evident that she was a risk-taking daredevil who was always up for a challenge. She was a tomboy through and through, always preferring horses to dolls, and loved being the ringleader of the neighborhood kids. One never knew what she was going to come up with next, often enticing her younger sister, Carol, to be her accomplice!
She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School and Lincoln High School in Manitowoc before completing her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Marquette University and Master of Science Degree in Adult Education at the University of WI - Milwaukee. Her 40+ years of experience as a nurse included working in every area of nursing, from being a member of the surgical team for the very first heart transplant to working as a nurse educator at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She had high standards for her students, whether it was in the RN, LPN, or CNA program. Supervising student nurses at the Milwaukee Veterans' Hospital was always a favorite placement since she, herself, was a proud veteran. From 1983-1993 she served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp, retiring at the rank of Major.
Connie had a lifelong love of horses, owning and spoiling many American Saddlebreds. They were her beloved pets and she enjoyed every minute of the time she spent with them, whether it was grooming them, cleaning out their stalls, or competing with them in horse shows all over the country. She won numerous championships in both riding and driving, always pushing herself to improve and accomplish the goals she set for herself. She was a proud member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association as well as the American Equestrian Foundation.
She met Bill Dooley, the love of her life, on a blind date arranged by friends on July 1, 1994. They were married at St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Mequon exactly one year later, on July 1, 1995. Together they spent 26 years as true soulmates, enjoying everything from traveling together, golfing, Harley riding, bass fishing and so much more. Their love for and dedication to each other was evident and unique. It was a love between two people who could not only live with each other but more simply, who could not live without each other. They were former members of the Mequon Country Club and the Wisconsin Club along with the Suburban Harley Owners Club. Not being content to only ride on the back of the Harley behind Bill, Connie completed the motorcycle driving course so she could take control of where the bike went as well! She passed on her love of bass fishing to Bill, maintaining her status as the Lunker Queen even after her cancer diagnosis. Large mouth bass and northern pike were her favorite fish to catch, always believing in catch and release. The thrill of the catch was most important to her while winning the MEPP Angler Award satisfied her competitive spirit.
Connie is survived by her devoted husband, Bill, along with her sisters and brother-in-law, Bernita (Robert) Heinz of Manitowoc and Carol Rudebeck of Beaverton, Oregon. Many special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends had the joy of knowing and spending time with her throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Cecilia Andrastek and her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Barbara Andrastek.
Funeral services were provided by the Heritage Funeral Home, New Berlin, WI with interment at Knollwood Memorial Park in Manitowoc, WI on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Washington County Humane Society (wchspets.org
) or the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (wisconsinvets.org
) in Connie's name are sincerely appreciated.
Bill would like to express his gratitude to the medical teams, family members, and dear friends who provided care to her and support to them both throughout her illness. Their compassion and support will never be forgotten. Bill's love for Connie was immeasurable and will continue until the day they are reunited again. Until then, please keep him and her family in your prayers as they journey through life without her. She will forever be honored in the stories and the memories, the laughter and the love, in the tears and the hugs … in the celebration of a life well-lived, and a person much-loved.