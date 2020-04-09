Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance F. "Connie" Augustine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance F. "Connie" Augustine Obituary
Constance "Connie" F. Augustine

Manitowoc - Constance "Connie" F. Augustine, age 73, of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.

The former Connie Gotter was born on November 26, 1946 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Edgar and Loretta (Laack) Gotter. She was a graduate of the class of 1965 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On June 25, 1965 Connie married Dale M. Augustine at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Dale preceded her in death on March 23, 2010. Connie was employed at Schuette Brothers Department Store for twelve years before working as Office Manager for Hein Plumbing of Manitowoc until her retirement. She also assisted her husband in running D&C Tax Services for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, playing cards at Southbrook Manor Apartments, going on trips with the Manitowoc Senior Center and reading. Connie enjoyed many years of camping with Dale and their friends and members of the Jayco Camping Club. She was a past member of First Lutheran Church and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Connie was one of the founding members of The Royal Purple Belles of Two Rivers of the Red Hat Society for over ten years.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Ronald (Lori) Augustine, Appleton; one daughter: Sarah Augustine, Manitowoc; one daughter-in-law Traci Augustine, Manitowoc: three grandsons: Travis (Nicole) Augustine, Appleton, Caleb Augustine, Manitowoc, Nicholas Armenta, Manitowoc; two great-grandsons: Thomas and Dylan Augustine, Appleton; 3 step-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren Appleton, one brother and sister-in-law: Stan (Elaine) Gotter, Manitowoc; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Debbie (Jim) Wochos, Two Rivers, Kevin Juul, Two Rivers; four brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law: Gerald (Patricia) Augustine, Manitowoc, Timothy Augustine, Manitowoc, Joanne Herman, Manitowoc, Rosemary (Richard) Miller, Manitowoc, Shirley Kopatz, Green Bay, Susan Augustine, Manitowoc, Linda (Jeff) Mott, Green Bay; seventeen nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edgar and Loretta Gotter; her husband: Dale Augustine; one son: Shawn Augustine; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Michael and Thelma Augustine; one sister: Wendy Juul; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Michael "Augie' (Kay) Augustine, Gregory Augustine, Linda Juul; two nephews: Gary Kopatz, Steven Augustine.

Cremation has taken place and due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a memorial service and public visitation will take place at a later date to be announced by the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -