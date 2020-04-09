|
Constance "Connie" F. Augustine
Manitowoc - Constance "Connie" F. Augustine, age 73, of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
The former Connie Gotter was born on November 26, 1946 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Edgar and Loretta (Laack) Gotter. She was a graduate of the class of 1965 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On June 25, 1965 Connie married Dale M. Augustine at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Dale preceded her in death on March 23, 2010. Connie was employed at Schuette Brothers Department Store for twelve years before working as Office Manager for Hein Plumbing of Manitowoc until her retirement. She also assisted her husband in running D&C Tax Services for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, playing cards at Southbrook Manor Apartments, going on trips with the Manitowoc Senior Center and reading. Connie enjoyed many years of camping with Dale and their friends and members of the Jayco Camping Club. She was a past member of First Lutheran Church and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Connie was one of the founding members of The Royal Purple Belles of Two Rivers of the Red Hat Society for over ten years.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Ronald (Lori) Augustine, Appleton; one daughter: Sarah Augustine, Manitowoc; one daughter-in-law Traci Augustine, Manitowoc: three grandsons: Travis (Nicole) Augustine, Appleton, Caleb Augustine, Manitowoc, Nicholas Armenta, Manitowoc; two great-grandsons: Thomas and Dylan Augustine, Appleton; 3 step-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren Appleton, one brother and sister-in-law: Stan (Elaine) Gotter, Manitowoc; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Debbie (Jim) Wochos, Two Rivers, Kevin Juul, Two Rivers; four brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law: Gerald (Patricia) Augustine, Manitowoc, Timothy Augustine, Manitowoc, Joanne Herman, Manitowoc, Rosemary (Richard) Miller, Manitowoc, Shirley Kopatz, Green Bay, Susan Augustine, Manitowoc, Linda (Jeff) Mott, Green Bay; seventeen nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edgar and Loretta Gotter; her husband: Dale Augustine; one son: Shawn Augustine; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Michael and Thelma Augustine; one sister: Wendy Juul; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Michael "Augie' (Kay) Augustine, Gregory Augustine, Linda Juul; two nephews: Gary Kopatz, Steven Augustine.
Cremation has taken place and due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a memorial service and public visitation will take place at a later date to be announced by the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020