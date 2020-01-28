|
Craig G. Anhalt
Reedsville - Craig G. Anhalt, 75, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. Craig was a lifetime resident of Manitowoc County and an active sportsman and outdoorsman. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law Troy (Charlene) and Trevor, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen and his parents Joseph and Kathryn. Friends and family are asked to gather at 2:00pm, Saturday May 2nd, 2020, at Seven Lakes Golf and Dining, 1420 County Rd S, Cato 54230 to "hoist a few" and share memories in remembrance. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020