Manitowoc - Craig R. Schaefer, age 54, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Craig was born in Manitowoc, son of the late Harold and Norma Schaefer. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.

Survivors include one brother: Harry (Nancy) Schaefer, Manitowoc; and two sisters: Kim (Joseph) Davis, Manitowoc, Lori Vallejo, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Linda Schaefer.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and per Craig's wishes there will be no services at this time.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
