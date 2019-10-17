|
|
Cynthia "Scottie" A. Novak
Manitowoc - Cynthia "Scottie" A. Novak, age 77, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 13, 2109 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Scottie was born on January 20, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Helen Mayerl Scott and Paul Scott. On September 17, 1988 she married Terry Novak in Manitowoc.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years: Terry; one son: Michael (Tammy) Reimer, Whitelaw; one daughter: Roxanne (Dave) Gollata, Appleton; four grandchildren: Jaime McCoy Reimer, Amber, Bryce, and Abby Gollata; one great grandchild, one sister: Sandra (Donald) Hansen; special friends: Donald and Rita Kohlbeck, Manitowoc; special fury friend: Zak; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
To honor Scottie's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
The family would like to convey a special thank you to the Dr. Mark Herring and staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center Intensive Care Unit and also St. Vincent Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
