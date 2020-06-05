Cynthia A. Peterik
Cynthia A. Peterik

Kaukauna -

1954 - 2020

Cynthia A. Peterik, age 65, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Cyndy was born on July 10, 1954 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Lois Peterik Edinger and Robert C. Peterik. She was a graduate of Roncalli High School with the class of 1972.

Cyndy had a love of cooking, especially Christmas cookies. She loved antiquing with her mother and collecting their treasures. Farmville was one of her passions and enjoyed all her Farmville friends.

She is survived by two brothers and one sister and their spouses: Catherine and Hank Baer, St. Nazianz, James and Treesa Peterik, Whitelaw, John and Betsy Peterik, Gillett. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father Robert C. Peterik; mother Lois Peterik Edinger; and brother Joseph Peterik.

Private family services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
