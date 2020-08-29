Cynthia L. Meyer
Manitowoc - Cynthia L. Meyer, age 70, of Manitowoc passed away in her sleep on August 27th, 2020. Cynthia was born on June 24th, 1950 in Manitowoc to the late Sherb and Martha (Zabler) Meyer.
Cynthia is survived by her five children: John Granger Jr.,Mtwc; Paul Granger, Mtwc; Steve Granger, West Bend; Lee Granger Mtwc; Julie Granger, Aurora, CO; numerous grandchildren; and her siblings: Gary (Joan) Meyer, Louise (Al) Koch, Suzanne (Ken) Birkholz. Cynthia was preceded in death by her infant daughter Jennifer, her sister Nancy Marcelle, her brother Sherb Meyer, Jr. and her parents.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 5:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com