Dale "Satch" F. Aulik, age 76, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence with family by his side.
Dale was born on December 13, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Daniel and Alice Walesh Aulik. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1962. Dale was employed with Mirro Aluminum from where he retired. On November 30, 1968 he married Patricia L. Johnson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cribbage with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat; two sons, Kevin (Jeanna) Aulik, Harrisburg, PA and Kent Aulik of Manitowoc; two sisters, Mary Ellen Miller, Manitowoc, and Janice (Dave) Hegg, Appleton; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Aulik, Manitowoc and Rita Johnson, Mississippi; brother-in-law: Jack Johnson of Manitowoc and his special friend, Barb Mott, DePere; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Alice Aulik; brother, Allen Aulik; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Adeline Johnson; four brothers-in-law, Dale "Butch" Robinson, Ronald Miller, Ronald Johnson and James Johnson; and one sister-in-law, Carol Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held at a later date at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. An obituary will be announced in the Herald Times Reporter with the date and time prior to the Life Celebration Social.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020