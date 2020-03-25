Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Aulik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale "Satch" Aulik


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale "Satch" Aulik Obituary
Dale "Satch" F. Aulik, age 76, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence with family by his side.

Dale was born on December 13, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Daniel and Alice Walesh Aulik. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1962. Dale was employed with Mirro Aluminum from where he retired. On November 30, 1968 he married Patricia L. Johnson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cribbage with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat; two sons, Kevin (Jeanna) Aulik, Harrisburg, PA and Kent Aulik of Manitowoc; two sisters, Mary Ellen Miller, Manitowoc, and Janice (Dave) Hegg, Appleton; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Aulik, Manitowoc and Rita Johnson, Mississippi; brother-in-law: Jack Johnson of Manitowoc and his special friend, Barb Mott, DePere; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Alice Aulik; brother, Allen Aulik; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Adeline Johnson; four brothers-in-law, Dale "Butch" Robinson, Ronald Miller, Ronald Johnson and James Johnson; and one sister-in-law, Carol Johnson.

A private graveside service will be held for the family on Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held at a later date at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. An obituary will be announced in the Herald Times Reporter with the date and time prior to the Life Celebration Social.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -