Dale E. Bergene
Manitowoc - Dale E. Bergene, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, July, 6, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living of Manitowoc.
Dale was born on July 13, 1934 in Wisconsin, son of the late Edward and Clara (Strodthoff) Bergene. He was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1952. Dale served with the United States Army. On January 5, 1957 he married the former Janice Rose Schmitt. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2007. Dale worked for the Brillion Iron Works and then later for the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, road trips, cutting firewood, being outdoors, helping his neighbors and fishing in Sturgeon Bay with his wife Jan.
Survivors include three sons: David (Becky) Bergene, Elkhart Lake, Dennis Bergene (special friend Jean Wagner), Manitowoc, Dean (Mitch Luker) Bergene, Oconto Falls; four grandchildren: Jessica (Domingo) Flores, Melyssa (Kent) Peronto, Zach (special friend Cassie), April Bergene; great grandchildren: Sawyer, Henry, Nolan and Ruby; his siblings: Marion Vogel, Robert (Charlene) Bergene, Roger Bergene; and his in-laws: Carol Brunner and Joyce Novak. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and in-laws: Bob Schmitt, Betty (Harley) Glover and Frank Vogel.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jim Wilson with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living and Aurora Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Dale and his family.