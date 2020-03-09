|
|
Dale E. Gorzlanzyk
Mishicot - Dale E. "Skinner" Gorzlanzyk, age 64, lifelong resident of Mishicot, died unexpectedly Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Dale was born in Mishicot on February 10, 1956 to Bernard and Lorraine (Reinke) Gorzlanzyk. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1974, and on August 16, 1975 was united in marriage to Debra K. Lambert at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tisch Mills, and loved her to eternity. Dale was employed as a roofer with Craft's Roofing for over 35 years, and presently employed with Northern Metal & Roofing Inc. He loved playing Dartball and spending time with the "Dart Buddies"; he also enjoyed playing golf, deer hunting and fishing; and his ultimate joy was owning a cabin Up North. Dale was also a huge Chicago Bears fan, but above all cherished the time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Deb; son & daughter-in-law, Jacob (Ashley) Gorzlanzyk; daughter, Melissa Gorzlanzyk; and his three grandchildren: Madysson, Berklee, and Beckett. He is further survived by one brother, Mark Gorzlanzyk of Greenleaf & fiance, Helen; one sister, Jean Manowski of Wausau; his mother-in-law, JoAnne Lambert; brothers & sisters-in-law: Greg (Carol) Lambert, and Doug (Kris) Lambert, all of Mishicot, Lisa Hunt, of Nice, Florida; and Brent Gustafson; along with one niece, Theresa Edwards; and three nephews: Jamie (Amanda) Lambert, Jesse Lambert, and Quinn Gustafson. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dave Gorzlanzyk; one sister, Carol Gorzlanzyk; his father-in-law, Daniel Lambert; and one sister-in-law, Linda Gustafson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Friday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com. Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Gorzlanzyk family would like to extend a special thank you to their family and friends for all the love & support during this most difficult time.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020