Dale H. Klein Sr.
1946 - 2020
Dale H. Klein Sr.

Syracuse, IN - Dale H. Klein Sr. 74, of Syracuse, IN passed away on November 14, 2020 at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, IN. He was born on March 6, 1946 in Two Rivers, WI to Arthur and Josephine (Hutchinson) Klein. On June 19, 1965 he married Karen Weina. Dale and Karen moved to the Syracuse area 35 years ago coming from Wisconsin. He retired from Heckaman Homes as Controller in 2000. He was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Syracuse. He is survived by his wife - Karen Klein of Syracuse. Son - Dale (Inga) Klein of Whitefish Bay, WI. Daughter - Tina (Brian) McDorman of Indianapolis. Three granddaughters - Mykaela, Jozina, and Gracyn. Sister - Bernice Mason of Manitowoc, WI. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7 at the Eastlund Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 AM at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish in Manitowoc with 1 hour of calling prior from 10-11. Interment will follow at the Calvary Chapel Mausoleum.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
