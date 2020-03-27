Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Dale J. Meisner


1948 - 2020
Dale J. Meisner Obituary
Dale J. Meisner

Manitowoc - Dale J. Meisner, age 71, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Dale was born on September 14, 1948 in Manitowoc to the late John and Bernadette (Kieffer) Meisner. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1966. For many years, Dale had worked as a painter. He later found a lot of enjoyment working at Goodwill. Dale was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing softball and was a diehard Packer fan. Dale also liked being outdoors and taking trips to the cottages up north, getting together with his friends to play cards, and spending time with his family and friends - especially his son, Jay.

Survivors include Dale's son, Jay Meisner, Manitowoc; brother, Wayne (Judy) Meisner, Manitowoc; sister, Nance (Matt) Keenan, Cushing; two nephews, Nick and Mike; and special family, Holly and Tony; also other relatives and friends.

A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held at a later date at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, or to view dates and times for the Life Celebration Social once established, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Dale's name.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
