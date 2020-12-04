Dale L. Reimer
Two Rivers - Dale L. Reimer, age 79, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI.
Dale was born February 26, 1941 in Manitowoc, son of the late George and Angeline (Wachtel) Reimer. He was a 1959 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, where he was ranked among Wisconsin's top six student scientists for three years as a leading researcher on bumblebees. In 1964, he earned a BS degree from UW Oshkosh in Art and Science, later adding a teaching certificate.
Dale worked in the Department of Paleontology at the University of Texas, Austin and the Houston Museum of Natural Science as a museum artist, where he was known as the "Dinosaur Man" for his work in restoring huge dinosaur skeletons. He was a sought-after speaker. He also taught science and art in the Houston area. Dale was a volunteer tutor at St. Dominic Center for the Deaf, helping begin a center for hearing impaired teens. He lived in Peru for a while working for the State Department. In the 1990s, Dale returned to the lakeshore to assist in his mother's health care. For several years, he was a substitute teacher in Manitowoc and surrounding counties. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Dale was an avid gardener and cultivator of succulents and cacti. He loved visiting friends' gardens, sharing seeds, plants and cuttings. For years he volunteered at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and maintained the garden at the Fishing Village in Two Rivers.
Dale was a talented amateur paleontologist who spent many summers in his beloved West and Southwest exploring sites. In childhood, he began what became an extensive collection of Indian artifacts, which he donated to Woodland dunes along with his large fossil collection. He was also a respected local apiarist who helped rescue hives and taught generations about the life of bees. "Bumblebee" was his nickname back in the "cruising" days of hot rods.
Survivors include one sister: Mary Nix, Two Rivers; two nieces and one nephew: Roxanne (David) Gollata, Appleton; Kimberly (Jeremy) Lawrence, Fort Worth, Texas; Michael (Tammy) Reimer, Whitelaw; two special family friends: Margaret Heffernan, Manitowoc; Terry Mattie, Two Rivers. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Angeline Reimer; an infant sister: Marlene; two brothers: John Reimer; George Reimer; one sister-in-law: Cynthia Novak; and a brother-in-law: Raymond Nix.
Private family services were held at the Calvary Mausoleum Chapel, Manitowoc, with the Rev. Ben Johnson officiating and entombment in the mausoleum.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Aurora at Home and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the care and compassion shown towards Dale.