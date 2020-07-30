Damon L. Schisel
Manitowoc - Damon L. Schisel, age 34, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life surrounded by his family following a 20 year courageous battle with heart and lung disease on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Damon was born on December 22, 1985 in Two Rivers. He is the son of Ronda Zenke Bastian and the late Donald Schisel. Damon attended Lincoln High School and then became a loving care giver despite his own health issues. He also worked with his special aunt Bean at Classic Coatings until he became totally disabled two years ago. On January 28, 2010 he was married to Amber Schalk in Manitowoc. One of Damon's favorite hobbies was polishing his 1989 Ford Econoline Van. He followed his grandpa's love of vehicles. Damon also enjoyed going for rides, spending time with family, bird watching and growing herbs and flowers in his garden. He had a passion for thunderstorms and always talked about being a storm chaser.
He is survived by his wife, Amber, four beautiful daughters, Adriana, Lexy, Coralea, and Isabella; his four legged fury companion, Kya; his mother: Ronda (Kevin) Bastian, Manitowoc; two brothers, Devon (Hailey) Schisel and Collin Bastian, both of Manitowoc; grandmother, Bonnie Bastian of Two Rivers and grandfather, Kenny Schisel, Green Bay; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Schisel; brother, Blake Bastian; maternal grandparents, Ron and Marylou Zenke; paternal grandfather, Val Schisel; and grandfather, Roger Bastian.
A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
A special thank you is given to the Advanced Heart Failure Team at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, Aurora Hospice staff and all of the kind people that have reached out to offer help. Even though Damon did not qualify as a donor recipient he became a tissue donor to help others have a better life. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.