Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Daniel E. Loucks


1963 - 2019
Daniel E. Loucks Obituary
Daniel E. Loucks

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Daniel E. Loucks, age 56, of Green Bay passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Green Bay.

Daniel was born April 5, 1963 in Manitowoc, son of Evelyn (Blake) Loucks and the late Gerald Loucks. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars and listening to music. Daniel had worked at KI in Manitowoc and American Foods.

Survivors include his parents: Evelyn & Donald Walske; his son Devin Loucks (Heather); three brothers, one sister and one sister-in-law: Scott & Rose Loucks, Gerald Loucks, Tim Loucks, Shelly Loucks; along with many aunts, uncles nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at Noon.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 26, 2019
