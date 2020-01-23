|
Daniel G. McKenna
Manitowoc - Daniel G. McKenna, age 75, a resident of Manitowoc, died late Tuesday night, January 21, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Daniel was born in Two Rivers on March 27, 1944 to Gladys (Lawler) McKenna. He graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1963, then honorably served in the U. S. Air Force from 1963 to 1969, including time in Vietnam. On September 27, 1969, he married Susan Konitzer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glenmore. Dan was employed as the Assistant Building Inspector with the City of Two Rivers until retiring at the age of 40 due to an injury. He enjoyed carpentry work, mechanical projects, and being in the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Susan of Manitowoc; two sons: Shane (Miranda) McKenna of Grand Forks, N.D. and their children, Luke and Maia; Robert McKenna of Manitowoc and his children, Hailey, Aiden and Dawson. He is further survived by two brothers: Ted McKenna of Madison and Michael McKenna of Green Bay; along with many other close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys McKenna; and one brother, Lee McKenna.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Military graveside honors will be held at the burial service by members of the VFW Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
The McKenna family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and the caregivers of Compassus Hospice for the excellent care and compassion extended to Daniel.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020