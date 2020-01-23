Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. McKenna


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel G. McKenna Obituary
Daniel G. McKenna

Manitowoc - Daniel G. McKenna, age 75, a resident of Manitowoc, died late Tuesday night, January 21, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Daniel was born in Two Rivers on March 27, 1944 to Gladys (Lawler) McKenna. He graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1963, then honorably served in the U. S. Air Force from 1963 to 1969, including time in Vietnam. On September 27, 1969, he married Susan Konitzer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glenmore. Dan was employed as the Assistant Building Inspector with the City of Two Rivers until retiring at the age of 40 due to an injury. He enjoyed carpentry work, mechanical projects, and being in the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Manitowoc; two sons: Shane (Miranda) McKenna of Grand Forks, N.D. and their children, Luke and Maia; Robert McKenna of Manitowoc and his children, Hailey, Aiden and Dawson. He is further survived by two brothers: Ted McKenna of Madison and Michael McKenna of Green Bay; along with many other close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys McKenna; and one brother, Lee McKenna.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Military graveside honors will be held at the burial service by members of the VFW Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The McKenna family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and the caregivers of Compassus Hospice for the excellent care and compassion extended to Daniel.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -