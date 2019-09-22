Resources
Daniel L. Holschbach


1953 - 2019
Daniel L. Holschbach Obituary
Daniel L. Holschbach

Manitowoc - Daniel L. Holschbach age 66, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Aurora Hospital in Two Rivers.

Daniel was born on August 10, 1953 in Manitowoc, son of Betty (Gerroll) Holschbach and the late Leo Holschbach. He retired from the United States Navy and lived in Tacoma, WA. for 30 years until moving back to Manitowoc.

Survivors include his mother: Betty Holschbach, Manitowoc; three siblings: Debbie (Bill) Birkholz, Cato, Michael (Vickee) Holschbach, Neenah, Stephen Holschbach, Menasha; and eight nieces and nephews: Tonya, Lindsay, Brenda, Jason, Nicholas, Todd, Beau and Maria. Aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Leo Holschbach; one brother: Anthony Robert Holschbach; aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private family memorial service has been held. Daniel's cremated remains will be buried at sea as per his request.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019
