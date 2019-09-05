|
|
Daniel L. Olson
Two Rivers - Daniel L. Olson, age 67, of 1109 School Street, Two Rivers, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bellin Health of Green Bay.
Dan was born on March 25, 1952 in Crookston, MN, son of the late Vance and Marilyn (Bolstad) Olson. He graduated from Fertile High School in Fertile, MN with the class of 1971. On November 16, 1974 he married the former Donna Hill in Fertile, MN. After graduation, Dan enlisted into the U.S. Air Force serving in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He received his honorable discharge in 1994 with the rank of Staff Sergeant/E6. Dan was then employed as a cross country truck driver until his retirement in 2014.
Survivors include his wife: Donna Olson, Two Rivers; one daughter and son-in-law: Tawnya and Jeff Haver, Manitowoc; one son: Staff Sergeant/E6 Jeremiah Olson, US Army, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Mariah, Jared, Ava and Brooke; four great grandchildren: Naomi, Lincoln, Taryn and Alex; and two brothers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Chris Gilbert. Burial of Dan's cremated remains will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth. Military rites will be accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731 of Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019