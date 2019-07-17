|
|
Daniel M. Sickinger
Manitowoc - Daniel M. Sickinger, age 73, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family by his side, after a longtime battle with multiple sclerosis.
He was born November 15, 1945 in Manitowoc, son of the late Mark P. and Freida (Griep) Sickinger. He was baptized on December 9, 1945 and confirmed on March 26, 1959. Dan attended Manitowoc Lutheran High School, graduating with the class of 1963. He served in the United States Marine Corp as a radar operator in Chu Lai, Vietnam. On August 28, 1965 Dan married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Diehlmann at Grace Lutheran Church. He was employed with the Mirro Company for 18 years as a computer operator, computer programmer, and software installer and then with the Vollrath Company, Sheboygan for 12 years. Dan was a member and supporter of Disabled American Veterans as well as the . He also served his Lord at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church as past president and on the church council. Dan's hobbies included playing cards, camping, fishing on Lake Michigan and in Canada, and going to the guy's hunting cabin. He also enjoyed family cooking, especially with Dan and Dana, as well as his dogs Chamae and Maco.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years: Dorothy Sickinger, Manitowoc; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Daniel (Melanie) Sickinger II, Brillion, Curtis (Connie) Sickinger, Milwaukee, Ryan Sickinger (Brenda), Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Nickolas (Danielle); Dana (fiancé Kasey), Nathan, two step-grandchildren: Shawn (Erica) and Tia; one brother: Richard Sickinger; one sister: Dianne (Tom) Nass; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sharon (Gerald) Hartmann, Manitowoc, Carol Van Hoff, Coleman, Diane Paitl, Lena, David (Laurie) Diehlmann, Lena, Wendy Diehlmann, Oconto, Michael (Denise) Diehlmann, Lena, and Pennie (Eric) Young, Lena; and his best friend: Pat Miller. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by one sister-in-law: Earline Sickinger; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lillian and Albert Diehlmann; and one sister-in-law: Mary Ann Konen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church (2426 North Rapids Road), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Thomas Pankow with burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth, where graveside military rites will be accorded by the V.F.W. Otto Oas Post #659.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Laurie Heier for the many years of caring service.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 17 to July 18, 2019