Daniel S. Krcma
Manitowoc - Daniel S. Krcma, age 98, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at his residence.
Daniel was born on July 30, 1921 in the town of Gibson, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Charles and Emily (nee Stangel) Krcma. Daniel attended Mishicot High School and graduated with the class of 1939. He served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. After his honorable discharge he returned home and was employed with Nash Rambler Auto Dealership in Manitowoc. He later entered into a partnership with Fred Bartz at Bartz Motors in Manitowoc followed by employment with Yanda Motors from where he retired. On July 20, 1946 he married Norma A. Schmit at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2010. Daniel was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #710. During his retirement years Daniel enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping and going to their tree farm in Florence County doing renovations and building projects.
He is survived by four sons: Gary Krcma, Grafton; Bill (Shino) Krcma, Washburn; Robert (Marcia) Krcma, Florence; Daniel (Loan) Krcma, Wausau; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, three sisters: Marjorie Luckow and Lorraine Kochan, both of Manitowoc, and Kathy (Frank) Zeman, Mishicot; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Also surviving are long time neighbors and loving primary care givers, Mike and Debbie Weller. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Emily Krcma; wife: Norma Krcma; seven brothers, two sisters, and daughter-in-law, Beth Marek-Krcma.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at which time prayers will be read prior to leaving the funeral home in procession to the church for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 :30 a.m. Following the graveside services a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019