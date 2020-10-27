Sister Daniel Wolf
Manitowoc - Sister Daniel Wolf, age 97, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
She was born June 18, 1923 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Emil and Sabina (Benderling) Wolf. The former Marion Wolf entered the convent in 1939 and professed her vows in 1942. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Daniel served as an elementary teacher at St. Anthony and Holy Family, Marinette; St. Joseph and Guardian Angels, Oneida; St. Mary, Greenleaf, Wisconsin; Catholic Central, Menominee, Michigan; St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois. She taught and was Dean of the girls in the boarding school at St. John, Komatke, Arizona. She also served as a Religious Education Coordinator at St. John Vianney, Hacienda Heights, California and worked in Pastoral Ministry and Religious Education at St. Catherine, Topawa, Arizona. Sister Daniel visited the sick and elderly while at Holy Redeemer, Menominee, Michigan and San José Mission, Pisinemo, Arizona. For a year she cared for her sister in Oshkosh. Sister Daniel ministered to her Sisters in the Community in various ways at Ozanam Home, New Berlin; St. Francis, Manitowoc and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2007, she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Emil and Sabina (Benderling) Wolf, and one sister and brother-in-law: Dolores (Hubert) Nelson.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
A Memorial Mass for Sister Daniel will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.