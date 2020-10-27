1/1
Sister Daniel Wolf
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Daniel Wolf

Manitowoc - Sister Daniel Wolf, age 97, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

She was born June 18, 1923 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Emil and Sabina (Benderling) Wolf. The former Marion Wolf entered the convent in 1939 and professed her vows in 1942. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Daniel served as an elementary teacher at St. Anthony and Holy Family, Marinette; St. Joseph and Guardian Angels, Oneida; St. Mary, Greenleaf, Wisconsin; Catholic Central, Menominee, Michigan; St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois. She taught and was Dean of the girls in the boarding school at St. John, Komatke, Arizona. She also served as a Religious Education Coordinator at St. John Vianney, Hacienda Heights, California and worked in Pastoral Ministry and Religious Education at St. Catherine, Topawa, Arizona. Sister Daniel visited the sick and elderly while at Holy Redeemer, Menominee, Michigan and San José Mission, Pisinemo, Arizona. For a year she cared for her sister in Oshkosh. Sister Daniel ministered to her Sisters in the Community in various ways at Ozanam Home, New Berlin; St. Francis, Manitowoc and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2007, she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Emil and Sabina (Benderling) Wolf, and one sister and brother-in-law: Dolores (Hubert) Nelson.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220

A Memorial Mass for Sister Daniel will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved