1/
Darlene A. Flavey
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene A. Flavey

Las Vegas, NV - Darlene A. Falvey, born in Manitowoc in 1949, passed away in a hospital in Las Vegas, NV where she had been living.

Darlene was first employed as a nurse, then went on to be a police officer ending with a rank of detective when she retired from the Las Vegas Police Department. She had a great love for her family, close friends, and her cats.

She is survived by her mother, Genrose Falvey, Manitowoc, brother, Lloyd (Paulette) Falvey, Manitowoc, sister, Marilyn Falvey, Colorado, and her youngest brother, Randy (Mary) Falvey of South Dakota, along with three nieces, one nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darlene's wishes were to have no services. A donation to the Humane Society of your choice in her honor would be wonderful. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved