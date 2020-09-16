Darlene A. Flavey
Las Vegas, NV - Darlene A. Falvey, born in Manitowoc in 1949, passed away in a hospital in Las Vegas, NV where she had been living.
Darlene was first employed as a nurse, then went on to be a police officer ending with a rank of detective when she retired from the Las Vegas Police Department. She had a great love for her family, close friends, and her cats.
She is survived by her mother, Genrose Falvey, Manitowoc, brother, Lloyd (Paulette) Falvey, Manitowoc, sister, Marilyn Falvey, Colorado, and her youngest brother, Randy (Mary) Falvey of South Dakota, along with three nieces, one nephews, other relatives and friends.
Darlene's wishes were to have no services. A donation to the Humane Society of your choice in her honor would be wonderful. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family.