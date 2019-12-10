|
Darlene A. Waniger
Clarks Mills - Darlene Waniger, age 75, of 102 S. County Highway J, Clarks Mills, died peacefully Sunday evening, December 8, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Darlene was born in Manitowoc on September 17, 1944 to Les and Veronica (McCarthy) Gerl. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Clarks Mills and graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1962, then furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. On November 26, 1966, she was married to Robert J. Waniger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills. The couple recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Darlene worked for the Voigt Lumber Company of Valders for several years before she became employed with Silver Lake College. She retired in 2017 from Holy Family College (formerly Silver Lake College) where she worked for 33 years in the finance department. Darlene was also town treasurer for the town of Cato for many years; she volunteered many hours of her time at St. Mary's Parish in Clarks Mills and at Holy Family College in Manitowoc. She was an avid supporter of her granddaughters, in association with Manitowoc Lincoln Dance Team and Manty Dance. She was passionate about animals, especially her Labs; she loved to travel (taking many trips to California); and loved to play cards and a variety of games.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Waniger; two daughters & a son-in-law: Jennifer (Steve) Endries of Green Bay, and Bobbi Jo Johnson, (fiance, Rick) of Manitowoc; two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Riley Johnson; and two sisters & brothers-in-law, Diane (Paul) Isselmann of Kiel, Vicky (Jeff) Neumeyer of Metaire, Louisiana. She is further survived by special friends: Gail and Chuck from California; one sister-in-law, Nancy (Jerome) Schaefer of Collins; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Veronica Gerl; an infant son, John; one sister & brother-in-law, Judy (Ron) Hickmann; and her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Bud and Tiny Waniger.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Rev. Richard Klingeisen will officiate at the memorial mass, with burial of her cremated remains to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clarks Mills.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Saturday morning from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Waniger family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many friends, relatives and co-workers who made Darlene's final days a little more comforting by your prayers, well-wishes, and especially your visits. The love and support has truly been overwhelming.
They would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Aurora Medical Center and Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care and kindness extended to Darlene throughout her brief illness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019