Darlene E. Vander Bloomen
Two Rivers - Darlene E. (Taylor) Vander Bloomen, age 86, a resident of the Atrium Senior Living of Two Rivers at Northland Lodge, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
Darlene was born in Two Rivers on July 16, 1933 to Conrad and Gertrude (Koldoff) Lorenz and has been a lifelong area resident. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1951. On September 22, 1956, she married Robert Taylor at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on February 22, 1970. Darlene then married Edward F. Vander Bloomen, Sr. on May 22, 1982 in Two Rivers. He also preceded her in death on March 25, 2014. She was employed for a number of years at First National Bank in Manitowoc and later worked for the Insurance Center of Manitowoc for 20 years until retiring in 1998. Over the years, Darlene remained active at her church as a member of the Ladies Evening Society; Bible Class; and the St. John's Quilters. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, sewing & quilting, and camping with family and friends.
She is survived by a son & daughter-in-law, Keith (Terrie) Taylor of Silver Cliff, Wisconsin, a daughter & son-in-law, Laurie (Patrick) Niemi of Ironwood, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Taylor of Mishicot; four step-children: Edward (Noreen) Vander Bloomen, Jr. of Manitowoc, Donna (Dave) Musial, Bill (Nancy) Vander Bloomen, all of Two Rivers, and Mark (Kara) Vander Bloomen, of Buxton, N.C.; along with fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother, Robert (Ruth) Lorenz, and one sister, Betty (Wayne) Bohm, all of Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Gertrude Lorenz; her first husband, Robert; second husband, Ed; and one son, Daniel Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the service, with burial in Pioneer Rest Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Monday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers is assisting the Taylor-Vander Bloomen family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Atrium Senior Living of Two Rivers for the wonderful care given to Darlene.
