Darlene J. Rauscher
Manitowoc - Darlene J. Rauscher, age 79, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020 at her daughter's residence with family by her side.
Darlene was born on May 21, 1941 in Menominee, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Joyce Johnson Rauscher. Darlene was a graduate of Menominee High School with the class of 1959. She had been employed with Hamilton Industries in Two Rivers for over 30 years retiring in 2003. Darlene was a very giving person and would spend a lot of her free time volunteering at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Felician Village. More commonly known as "Grandma Dot" she enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, making afghan's and loved to read. She was a very social person and enjoyed making people laugh. Darlene was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (John) Turek, and her son, Howard (Tara) Belanger, both of Manitowoc; six grandchildren, Alex (Elizabeth) Turek, Maggie (Travis) Ruzek, Hayley Kurth, Amaya Kurth, David "Leo" Kurth, and Bella Belanger; two sisters and four brothers, Donna Menard, Menominee, MI, Sue (James) Murphy, Green Bay, Paul (Linda) Rauscher, DePere, William (Jeanne) Rauscher, Florida, Ronald (Joanne) Rauscher, Oconto, Thomas (Mary Vogel) Rauscher, Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Joyce Rauscher and one brother-in-law, Gerald Menard.
A Life Celebration Social will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.