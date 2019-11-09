|
Darrell J. Knops
Manitowoc - Darrell J. Knops, age 70, a resident of Manitowoc, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay.
Darrell as born on May 1, 1949 in Milwaukee. He was the son of the late George and Gloria Fabec Knops. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh from 1967 to 1971 receiving his B.S. Degreee in Liberal Arts, Triple Major: Psychology, Sociology, and Social Welfare. He later continued his education again at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh from 1978 to 1982 where he received his MBA Degree in Business Administration. Darrell had been employed with Fischer Hamilton from January 1981 to March 1983, Eggers Industries from April 1983 to October 1997, and Little Rapids Corporation from November 1997 to January 2005. In June 2005 he established Independent Contracting Expertise, LLC doing work with the Associated Bank, Wisconsin Public Service, and the Foth Companies. Darrell was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Valders where he served as treasurer and was very active on many church committees. He was also a member of the Two Rivers Elks Club, active with United Way along with other local charities, and served on the Valders School Board. Darrell enjoyed fishing and golfing. On September 29, 1973 he married Linda L. Haeger in Brookfield.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Linda; three children: Jennifer (Scott) Kindness, Milwaukee; Justin Knops, Miami, FL; Jacqueline Knops, Cedarburg; one brother: Craig (Janet) Knops, South Milwaukee; one sister: Janine (Steve) Ford, Wheaton, IL; one sister-in-law: Laura Knops, Milwaukee; one niece, two nephews, along with other relatives, friends, and his German Shephard, Kira. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gloria Knops and one brother, George Knops.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Kim Henning. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Following the memorial service there will be a reception held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to a memorial fund being established in Darrell's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019