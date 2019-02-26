|
|
Darrell P. Siebert
Two Rivers - Darrell P. Siebert, age 72, of Two Rivers passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence.
Darrell was born April 13, 1946 in Green Bay, son of the late Edmund and Mathilda (Rose) Siebert. He attended Zion Lutheran School, Wayside and graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1964. Darrell served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1968, spending 18 months in the Vietnam War. He worked for Mirro and later Hamilton Manufacturing where he retired in 2008 after 34 plus years. Darrell was united in marriage with Jacquelyn Johnsen on February 4, 1978 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Denmark.
Darrell enjoyed traveling with his loving wife of 41 years, Jacquelyn, and spending time with his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was a fan of the Packers and Badgers and enjoyed country music and karaoke.
Survivors include his wife Jacquelyn Siebert, Two Rivers; three daughters and sons-in-law: Stacy (Adam) Kennedy; Melissa (Wade) Marks; Sarah (Jess) Stryzewski; ten grandchildren: Brayden & Kylee Kennedy; Emmaline, Gretta, Cedric & Veda Marks; Gwen, Reid, Loic & Noah Stryzewski, all of Manitowoc; one brother and sister-in-law: Wilmer & Janet Siebert, Mishicot; one sister: Dorothy Wendland, Wayside; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David & Dinah Johnsen, Maribel; Darrell & Lisa Johnsen, Denmark; Lisa Yanda, Two Rivers; Shirley & Randy Noffke, Two Rivers; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leroy and Roland Siebert, sisters and brothers-in-law: infant Doris, Verona & Aaron Arveson, Marcella & Harold Bergelin, Ronald Wendland; nephews Tim Bergelin, Alan Siebert, Dale Arveson, Chris McKelvey, one niece Lynn Wendt and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ronald & Beryl Johnsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Julie Barger with burial to take place after services at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Darrell and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019