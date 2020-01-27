|
Daryl D. (Nick) Cornick
Manitowoc - On the morning of January 22, 2020, Daryl D. Cornick passed away at Rivers Bend in Manitowoc WI at age of 94. He is survived by his wife Helen Marie (Malepsy), daughter Cindy Neelis of Manitowoc and son Jon and daughter-in-law JoAnne of Divide, CO; brother Rodger of Albert Lea, MN; and two brothers in-law, Jim (Joann) Malepsy; Bill (Loraine) Malepsy. He is also survived by grandson Ian Neelis (Vanessa) of Del Rio, TX, Matthew Cornick (Namrata) of San Diego, CA; Nathan Cornick of Colorado Springs, CO and Grand Daughter Katie Egli (Jason) of Kansas City, MO and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Delos and Grace (Lundberg) of Albert Lea, MN; sisters Marcelle Bruley, Dorothy Hemenway, Florence Matz, brothers Carol, Jim, Chuck and great grandson Benjamin Egli.
Daryl grew up in Albert Lea, MN and loved roller skating, model airplanes and photography. The later landed him his first job as photographer/engraver at the Albert Lea Tribune after their only photographer/engraver was drafted into the Army. He married Helen Marie Malepsy on 5 May 1951 after retrieving her in true "Sound of Music" fashion from the Abbey of St Walburga near Boulder, Colorado. He was deeply devoted to her throughout their 69 years of marriage. From the beginning, their youthful admiration of each other only grew stronger as they moved to Manitowoc, raised a family and flourished in their roles as parents and grandparents. He photographed graduating classes, boats, Packer games, county fairs and crime scenes for the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department. His photographs capture the history of Manitowoc. Over 3000 of Daryl's photographs are available on-line at the Manitowoc County Historical Society web site. He took the family on annual vacations to his home in Albert Lea, MN, then on to Rapid City, SD, and all points west. His every effort went into his family, from moonlighting to fund another year's vacation to spending endless hours walking the beach with Helen, kids in tow. His family was a regular at the Coney Island and Dick & Ann's restaurants where "Nick and Helen" built a second family of friends and his kids learned to "clean their plate". He was a perfect husband and a loving father to his kids. His infirmaries are now gone, his future is known only to him. But in our minds and our memories, he will live on forever as a role model of the Greatest Generation.
Condolences can be sent to [email protected] and [email protected]
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
We would like to thank all the people at Laurel Grove, Rivers Bend and Heartland Hospice for their kindness, thoughtfulness and the "above and beyond" excellent care of our father. They have very difficult duties to perform and they do them with a smile, a "bushel full of patience" and always thoughtful conversation.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020