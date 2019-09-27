|
|
David A. Miller
Manitowoc - David A. Miller, age 70, of 2319 Kellner Street, Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 19, 1948 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, son of the late Cecil H. Miller and Esther (Lambries) Sittman. David attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1967. On September 6, 1969 he married the former Kathleen M. Neuser at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. David was employed with Imperial Eastman for 34 years, then as a custodian with the Manitowoc Public Schools for 10 years until his retirement. David was a fun loving, outgoing guy who made friends easily. He enjoyed hunting, playing basketball, softball, fishing and playing Texas Holdem in the city leagues and tournaments. During that time he acquired the nickname "Ducker". David also made many trips to Oneida with his daughter hoping to win the big one. David also spent many years golfing with his sons, brother, nephews and friends which lead to the creation of the "Miller Open" which continued for many years. David took great pride in watching his grandkids in many sporting events. His presence in our lives will be sadly missed.
Survivors Include his wife of 50 years: Kathleen Miller; two sons: Jason (Tina) Miller and Justin Miller (special friend Brandie); one daughter: Tracy (Jim) Stephany; four grandchildren: Amber, Molly, Jack, and Isaiah; two great-grandchildren: Dalton and Natalee; three brothers: Chuck (Jackie) Miller and their children, Richard (Rosie) Miller and their children, Frank "Bud" and (Evie) Burbey and their children; two sisters: Elizabeth "Betty" (Ed) Sauer and their children and June Ely and her children; one brother-in-law: Norbert (Carol) Neuser and their children; and two sisters-in-law: Joanne (Charles) Geiger and Elizabeth Neuser. Other relatives and friends survive. He is further preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Norbert and Blanche Neuser; an infant grandchild: Elijah David; his grandparents; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street). Burial will take place following the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019