David A. Nenahlo
Manitowoc - David A. Nenahlo, age 49, a resident of the Manitowoc Health Care Center, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Dave was born on March 23, 1971 in Manitowoc to Christine (Kopidlansky) Pokorski and the late Anthony Nenahlo. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1989. Dave earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from UW Milwaukee and was an art teacher in the Stevens Point School District. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, and encouraging the creative talent of others. Dave enjoyed joking around and had a great sense of humor. He was a kind, courageous, and gentle person that left an impression on those who knew him.
Survivors include Dave's mother and step-father, Christine and Peter Pokorski; brother, Scot Nenahlo, Manitowoc; sister, Karen (Mehran Iravani) Nenahlo, Milwaukee; also other relatives and friends.
A Life Celebration Social will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Dave's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation for all of the loving care and friendship they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.