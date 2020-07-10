1/1
David A. Nenahlo
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Nenahlo

Manitowoc - David A. Nenahlo, age 49, a resident of the Manitowoc Health Care Center, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.

Dave was born on March 23, 1971 in Manitowoc to Christine (Kopidlansky) Pokorski and the late Anthony Nenahlo. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1989. Dave earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from UW Milwaukee and was an art teacher in the Stevens Point School District. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, and encouraging the creative talent of others. Dave enjoyed joking around and had a great sense of humor. He was a kind, courageous, and gentle person that left an impression on those who knew him.

Survivors include Dave's mother and step-father, Christine and Peter Pokorski; brother, Scot Nenahlo, Manitowoc; sister, Karen (Mehran Iravani) Nenahlo, Milwaukee; also other relatives and friends.

A Life Celebration Social will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

Dave's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation for all of the loving care and friendship they provided.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved