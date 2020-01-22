|
|
David Allan LaFleur
Manitowoc - David Allan LaFleur, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family by his side. He was born November 12, 1949 in Two Rivers, WI; son of Alexander LaFleur and Betty Garrigan Smith. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
David was joined in marriage to JoAnne Maples on May 7, 1979. He was later employed by Zarnoth Brush Works Inc. in Chilton, WI where he held a supervisory position for 16 years. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing cribbage with his special friend Brian, spending time with his family, friends, grandchildren, and his beloved pets; Bella, Missy, Happy, and Jack.
David is survived by his wife, JoAnne LaFleur of St. Nazianz, WI; four daughters, Lynette (Dan) Payette of Mishicot, WI, Tina (Jason) Reichard of Manitowoc, WI, Jennifer (Robert) Van of Manitowoc, WI, Jackie (Tim) Schrimpf of Two Rivers, WI and one son, Jeremiah (special friend Erika) LaFleur of St. Nazianz, WI. David also had many loving grandchildren: Isaac Cogswell, Skylier Cogswell, Preston Van, Ella Rae Van, Alexys Van, Zach (Sarah) Wavrunek, Jerrid Wavrunek, Lindsey (Frederick) Krause, Chas Levendoski, Leah Salas and Cassey Levendoski; and two great-grandchildren: Logan Wavrunek, and Kylee Wavrunek.
He is further survived by his siblings Susette (Terry) Mehlhorn of Two Rivers, WI; Debra (Scott) Greul of Oshkosh, WI; Frank (Taylie) Smith of Eagle River, WI; Donald (Claudia) Smith of Manitowoc, WI; and sisters-in-law Tammy Smith of Neillsville, WI, Ann Brown, Rita Maples, Mary Basler, and Lynn Maples all of Manitowoc, WI. Additionally, he leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander LaFleur and Betty Garrigan Smith, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Edith Maples, his step-father Donald Smith Sr., two brothers Edward Smith, and Dale Lafleur, and a brother-in-law: James Basler.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cards to express sympathies can be mailed to P.O. Box 174 St. Nazianz, WI 54232.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center, the Aurora Hospice staff, and the Kiesow family for the compassionate care given to our family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020