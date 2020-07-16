1/1
David B. Mahlik
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Mahlik

Valders - David B. Mahlik, age 66, a Valders resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Dave was born on March 22, 1954 in Two Rivers, son of Donald A. and Janet (Otto) Mahlik. He graduated from Roncalli High School with the class of 1972. On December 15, 1973 he married Kathyrn Morris in Kansas City, MO. Dave was the owner of the State Farm Insurance Agency in Valders and was celebrating 45 years as an agent. He was the coach of the Valders Cross Country Team from 1986 until 1998, winning state in 1988 and again in 1989. Dave was a longtime member of the Valders Lions Club of which he was President from 2010 until 2013. He was instrumental in bringing the Valders Car Show to the Valders Picnic. He had many things that he enjoyed including hunting and fishing with his kids and grandkids, running in his earlier years, biking on the Mariner's Trail, walking and attempting to beat his Bride at Cribbage. Dave & Kathy were active in the Miracle League of the Lakeshore & looked forward to being Taryn's "buddy" on the Miracle League field. They loved having their 3M Days with Taryn! He also liked to take his parents for car rides.

Survivors include his bride of 46 years: Kathy, Valders; four children: Vyky (Wayne) Becker, Valders, Jason Mahlik, Green Bay, Jessica (Adam) Backus, Manitowoc, Shana Mahlik, Valders; six grandchildren: AJ, Alex, Cearra, Taryn, Elizabeth, Paige; brothers and sisters: Chuck Mahlik, Two Rivers, Tricia Nelson, Two Rivers, Marge (Jim) Erickson, Two Rivers, Dale (Peggy) Mahlik, Clintonville, Susan (Jose) Garcia, Two Rivers, Bill (Cathy) Mahlik, Fond du Lac, Chris (Jodi) Mahlik, Marinette. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton.

Cremation has taken place and a prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday July, 22, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either the Valders Lions Club or the Miracle League of the Lakeshore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lendmanfh.com

Lendman Funeral Home & Gathering Center, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home
6019 Seventh Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53143
262-654-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved