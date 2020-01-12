Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
1949 - 2020
David Dose Obituary
David Dose

Mishicot - David Dose, age 70, a Mishicot resident, entered into eternal life Friday, January 10, 2020 as the result of an accident. Dave was born April 12, 1949 in Two Rivers to the late Erwin and Sylvia Stegmann Dose and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. Dave married the former Patricia Farrell February 3, 1995 in Two Rivers. He farmed in the town of Gibson for many years and was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for fishing and woodworking, and enjoyed hunting, traveling, and gardening.

Dave is survived by his wife: Patty, his children: Jason and Ashley Dose of Tennessee, Stacey and Tom Becker, of Manitowoc, Tracy Koller, of Mishicot, Cindy and Jess Pennell, of Green Bay, 4 grandchildren: Austin, Caleb, Kyler, Cayden, one brother: Paul (Tammie) Dose, of Manitowoc, two sisters: Kay (Rick) Wirrer, of Two Rivers, Cheryl Dahm of Elkhart Lake, and is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lariann Dose, of Mishicot, Mary (Steve) Maufort, of Green Bay, Norine (Pete) Kratz, of Oregon, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother: James Dose, and a brother-in-law: Douglas Dahm.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot, with the Reverend Carly Kuntz officiating, with burial to follow in the Jambo Creek Cemetery in the town of Gibson. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS A MEMORIAL FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN HIS NAME.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
