Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Anderson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David E. Anderson Obituary
David E. Anderson

Milwaukee - David E. Anderson, age 57, a Milwaukee resident, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on June 2, 1961 in Door County, son of Lynn (Peterson) Anderson and the late Elton E. Anderson. David was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1979. He then attended the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He enlisted in ROTC in college and after college the Reserves. David was employed with the Milwaukee Postal Service where he started as a carrier, moving his way up to management. David was an Eagle Scout and also enjoyed board games, computers, his yearly trips to New Orleans, the Green Bay Packers, and was a Civil War buff, visiting many battle sites.

Survivors include his mother: Lynn Anderson, Manitowoc; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Kristine and Bruce Anderson-Morgan, Lodi, Jane Anderson and Tom Frozena, Manitowoc, Paula and Xiong Anderson-Vang, Minnesota, Monica and Shawn Kislan, New Jersey; nieces and nephews: Michael, Michelle, Jakob, Justine, Nicholas and Jason; and his best friends: Karen Hughes and Karl Vosswinkel. Aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his dad: Elton Anderson; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Wayne Anderson.

The family will greet relatives and friends at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 until 4:45 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 25 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now