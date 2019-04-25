|
|
David E. Anderson
Milwaukee - David E. Anderson, age 57, a Milwaukee resident, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on June 2, 1961 in Door County, son of Lynn (Peterson) Anderson and the late Elton E. Anderson. David was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1979. He then attended the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He enlisted in ROTC in college and after college the Reserves. David was employed with the Milwaukee Postal Service where he started as a carrier, moving his way up to management. David was an Eagle Scout and also enjoyed board games, computers, his yearly trips to New Orleans, the Green Bay Packers, and was a Civil War buff, visiting many battle sites.
Survivors include his mother: Lynn Anderson, Manitowoc; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Kristine and Bruce Anderson-Morgan, Lodi, Jane Anderson and Tom Frozena, Manitowoc, Paula and Xiong Anderson-Vang, Minnesota, Monica and Shawn Kislan, New Jersey; nieces and nephews: Michael, Michelle, Jakob, Justine, Nicholas and Jason; and his best friends: Karen Hughes and Karl Vosswinkel. Aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his dad: Elton Anderson; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Wayne Anderson.
The family will greet relatives and friends at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 until 4:45 p.m.
