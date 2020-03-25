|
David F. Boury
Manitowoc - David F. Boury, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation.
Dave was born on November 6, 1932 in Rice Lake to the late Fred and Vallina (Crotteau) Boury. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1950. On January 12, 1957, Dave married Joan Schumacher at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He owned and operated Dave Boury Builders. He was a Master Builder in Manitowoc for over 40 years and constructed over 300 homes in the county. Dave enjoyed spending many hours in his shop at home building things, volunteering for his community, and was a former member of The Manitowoc Jaycees, Eagles Club, and the Manitowoc Gun Club.
Survivors include Dave's wife of 63 years, Joan; three children, Mike (Patti) Boury, Lakeland, FL; Bill Boury, Manitowoc; and Nancy Boury, Waukesha; four grandchildren, Nick Boury, Melanie Boury, Joelle (Jake) McDonald, and Jeff Lundy; great granddaughter, Samantha McDonald; four siblings, Maxine Kramer, Menominee; Joyce (Roland) Budnar, McFarland; Donna Rae (Stanley) Zirk, Manitowoc; and Larry (Mary Jo) Boury, Cecil; sister-in-law, Ramona (Jack) Laurent, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his beloved cat, Little Pooh. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Boury; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Lucille (Neil) Berres, Lois (Peter) Kollar, and Paul Kramer; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Boury.
Memorial services and visitation will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home at a later date. Dave's nephew Rev. Randy Budner will officiate with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Dave's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs of HomeCare Health Services and Hospice and to the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Alzheimer's unit for the care and compassion they provided. Also, very special thanks to Lynn and Mike Babcock for their music and home visits.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020