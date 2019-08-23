|
|
David H. Virlee
Manitowoc - David Henry Virlee, 72, of Manitowoc, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. He was born to the late Henry and Ethel (Annoyne) Virlee, June 9, 1947 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. David graduated from Southern Door High School in 1965 and received an Associate's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He began his professional career at the Manitowoc Company in 1969 in Production Control and Materials Management. After employment at a variety of area manufacturing companies, David returned to the Manitowoc Company in 2006, retiring in 2016.
He married Mary Grall on August 25, 1989 at Holy Innocents Catholic Church. His greatest joys in life were his two children daughter, Hannah Bredael Virlee and son, Keagan David Virlee. He loved being a dad and celebrating and sharing all of their milestones and events. Black powder gun hunting and French explorer re-enactment were two of his favorite hobbies. On weekends he enjoyed cheering for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Virlee, and their children Hannah and Keagan Virlee. He is further survived by his brother Greg (Maggie) Virlee, Sturgeon Bay, brothers-in-law Tom (Paige) Grall, Jim (Jean) Grall, Bob (Lori) Grall, David (Paula) Grall, Gene Grall, Michael (Ann Marie) Grall and Doug (Deena) Grall, sister-in-law Leslie (Marvin) Wellner; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Robert J. Grall.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 pm until 5:30 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd, Two Rivers, Wisconsin. The funeral service will be held at 5:30 pm. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Pleier with burial at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. David asked that memorials be made in his name to the two organizations that hold a special place in his heart, Send Health, Dr. Matthew Campbell's Medical Mission to Bolivia or Roncalli Catholic High School. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Matthew Campbell, his wound care nurses, Catherine and Aarika, and the staff of Holy Family Memorial's Wound Clinic and General Surgery Department for always providing excellent and compassionate care. Despite the difficult journey of the last 14 months, the time spent with them always brought Dave comfort, joy and peace.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019