David J. Kulnick
Manitowoc - David J. Kulnick, age 54, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
David was born on July 23, 1965 son of Bertha (Thone) Kulnick and the late Charles Kulnick. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1983 and also graduated from Lakeshore Technical College. David was previously employed at Manitowoc Custom Molding and currently employed with Extrutech Plastics of Manitowoc. He enjoyed watching and had a great knowledge of many sports.
Survivors include his mother: Bertha Kulnick, Manitowoc; one uncle: Kenneth (Maryann) Thone; and three aunts: Audrey Leicht, Marlene (Leonard) Kohlmann and Lorraine Thone. Cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Walter and Bernice Kulnick; maternal grandparents: Raymond and Christina Thone; aunts and uncles: Raymond Thone, Donald Leicht, Donald (Elaine) Thone, Ralph Thone, Margaret (Ronald) Wisnowski and Betty Jane Thone.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial services will take place at a later date with burial of David's cremated remains to take place at Gjerpen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020