David J. Reich
Mishicot - David J. Reich, age 71, town of Gibson, died Tuesday November 3, 2020 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
David was born on March 27, 1949, son of the late Anton and Evelyn (Soukup) Reich. He was a 1967 graduate of Mishicot High School. On October 10, 1970, he married the former Nancy Falk at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on September 29, 1998. He owned and operated the Reich family farmstead in the town of Gibson his entire working life, still helping through his last days. While farming, he also worked for the Mishicot School District for 45 years, retiring in June of 2015. David is a member of Holy Cross Parish. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and gardening. Family time was always very important; he was the cook and baker for all family get-togethers, including the annual trout boil. He was most proud of his 3 grandsons. He rarely missed one of their baseball games and made sure to teach them about farming, gardening and canning. He also enjoyed playing cards and will miss playing sheepshead weekly and the annual shack days with his friends.
Survivors include one son, Tony Reich (Connie Peter), town of Gibson, one daughter and son-in-law, Tracy (Andy) Presteen, Kaukauna; three grandchildren: Andrew Reich, Will and Vince Presteen. He is also survived by one brother and sister-in-law; Paul (Carol) Reich, Neenah; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bette (Don) Noonan, Two Rivers. David is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Joan Reich; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lawrence and Leona Falk, a nephew Rick Reich, and aunts and uncles.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Rev. Jeffrey Briones will officiate the funeral mass, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Parish Cemetery, Mishicot.
Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church until the time of mass at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Yetter and the team at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, especially Edie, Kelly, Kim and Becky. In addition, thank you to all our family and friends who helped us throughout his illness. Your compassion and kindness to Dad will always be remembered.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Know that we understand if you choose not to come, due to the pandemic.