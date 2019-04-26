|
David J. Vetter of Goleta, California passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, June 21, 1948. The son of Carolyn and Elroy Vetter,who preceded him in death. Elroy passed away when David was a young boy. Carolyn married Pastor Alvin Spaude who also passed away. David is survived by three children, Christy Pochop, Tony Cabral, and David Cabral. Four grandchildren David Poshop, Ashlyn Poshop, Cade Cabral, and Jullian Cabral. One sister Mary Hausauer, Appleton WI, and three brothers, Thomas Vetter, North Fond du Lac, WI, Joel Vetter, Arbor Vitae WI, Mark Vetter, West Bend WI. David was married to Peggy Vetter who he now joins in Heaven. David received a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1972. He also held an associate degree in Applied Science in Electronic Communications from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 1974, Dave began working at Delco Electronics as a system engineer and was assigned to the M1 battle tank project. While on the M1 project he was responsible for the error analysist simulation of this project. In 1977 Dave was reassigned to Computer Engineering group. From 1977 to 1984 Dave was the lead engineer for Magic IV memory and I/O design. During his time at Delco, Dave was involved in several large-scale projects for the Defense Department and was lead engineer on many of the designs. In 1988, Dave was founding employee of Vetronics Corporation. Dave was responsible for the design of a new automobile hand held tester called the Tech 1. The Tech 1 became an outstanding success in the automotive diagnostic community. As manager of the engineering design group at Vetronix he was responsible for numerous Vetroncs products including the 5-Gas Analyser, EDLS, IDLS, MTS5100, MTS4100, Consult II Candi, CRD, and many others. Dave was a very active member with his church, Our Redeemer Lutheran. He participated in choir, built the church's sound system and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Dave was a man of faith, great commitment and loyalty. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and those who had the opportunity to call him a friend.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019