|
|
David Johnson
Fargo, ND - David Johnson, 70, of Fargo, ND (formerly of Manitowoc, WI) died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a short illness.
David was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 23, 1949, to Ted and Margaret Johnson. He moved to Thiensville, WI his freshman year of high school. After high school, he graduated from Concordia College in Milwaukee. After graduation, he was employed by Noxell, Noxema and then Procter and Gamble where he had a successful career in sales and marketing. Dave also served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard/Field Artillery.
In November 2006, he married Sue Van Schyndle at St. James Church in Manitowoc County and together they enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and volunteering. Dave was very active with the Salvation Army in Manitowoc and the Manitowoc Yacht Club.
Dave enjoyed boating, hunting with his son Mike, fishing, traveling to hockey games and exploring many places with his wife Sue.
Dave is survived by his wife Sue Johnson; his son Mike (Sarah) Johnson and grandson Alex; stepsons, Mike (Jill) Van Schyndle, their children Payton, Morgan and Nolan; Nick Van Schyndle and Luke (Nadia) Van Schyndle, along with nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Margaret Johnson, sister Nancy Beutel and brother-in-law Bob Beutel.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral service but there will be a celebration of Dave's life at a later date in Wisconsin.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home-Fargo, ND.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020