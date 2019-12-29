|
|
David L. Sturm
Manitowoc - David L. Sturm, age 81, formerly of Manitowoc and currently an Appleton resident, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton.
He was born on May 8, 1938 in Kewaunee, son of the late Frank and Emma (Ratajczak) Sturm. David attended Mishicot High School, being a member of the FFA, graduating with the class of 1957. He served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis, serving from 1959 until 1962. On October 24, 1964 David married the love of his life, the former Kay Marie Pavlowich at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2002. David was employed with Mirro Aluminum for over 44 years, retiring in 2002. In his younger years, he was an active parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. David enjoyed being outside and tending to his gardens. He especially loved John Deere, country westerns, and polka. Recently, David had been involved with Club Gabriel at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna.
Survivors include two children: Mark (Stacey) Sturm, Manitowoc; and Rebecca Sturm Brock, Appleton; one grandson: Gregory Sturm, Mishicot; and two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Jean Gilbert, Manitowoc, and Linda (Jeff) Jens, Phillips, Wisconsin. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was further preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law: Carol (Ervin) Polifka; one brother-in-law: George Gilbert; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alvin and Lorraine Pavlowich.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jeffrey Briones. David will be laid to rest at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the or the .
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Szabo and staff at Primary Care Associates of Appleton as well as the staffs of Country Villa Assisted Living in Freedom and St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna for the care and compassion that they have all shown to David and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019