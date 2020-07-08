1/1
David Leiker
1961 - 2020
David Leiker

Grafton - Peacefully entered the fullness of Eternal Life on June 30, 2020, at the age of 58. Beloved son of Anna Mae (nee Zipperer) and the late Dale Leiker. Loving husband of Ann Leiker (nee Perkins). Proud father of Dakota, Nicholas, and Mason Leiker. Cherished brother of Sandra (Tom) Schuder, Randy Leiker, the late Gregory Leiker, Debra (Dave) Eis, and Jon (Tracy) Leiker. Adored uncle of Crista (Tony) Willis; Jacob (Michelle) Eis, Kerri Eis (Brandon), the late Matthew Eis; Ian Leiker, Anika Leiker; and Hadley SanClements. Brother-in-law to George, Elizabeth, David (Amy) and Mary (Mike) Perkins. Further survived by so many other loving relatives and friends.

Born and raised in Manitowoc, WI, David attended Roncalli High School before receiving his undergraduate degree from Creighton University in Nebraska. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Applied Security Analysis Program. David enjoyed and cherished a career that spanned over 30 years with Robert W. Baird. While at Baird, he took great pride in mentoring those that worked with him.

David loved traveling the world for work and for pleasure, but spending time with his extensive family was his greatest joy. Cooking and gardening are special talents that not all knew he possessed. David was a loyal Brewer fan attending Brewer games as often as his schedule allowed. Following his passion to mentor, David in recent years became a Boy Scout Leader.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI 53211. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 15, at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of a reception, cards will be made available at both the visitation and mass to take and write reflections of David for the family. Memorials in David's name may be made to the organizations that were instrumental in completing David's family: Lutheran Social Service of Milwaukee, www.lsswis.org or La Causa www.lacausa.org

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
I've known David for over a decade and I always found him to be one of the most thoughtful analysts but he was more than that. He was the type of guy that if you were on a tradeshow tour with, would offer you his name badge if you'd forgotten your own. I will miss him and share my sincere condolences with his family.
Peter Chang
Coworker
July 8, 2020
I worked with David for over 15 years as he was the analyst covering our company, Methode Electronics. It was an honor and a privilege to know David, as he was always the consummate gentleman and a person of high integrity. He was fun to be around and always had an infectious smile. He will be missed dearly. I can't imagine a Baird conference in Chicago without David. My thoughts and prayers go our to David's family during this difficult time. Also, to David's "Baird family" where he spent many years developing deep and rich relationships. May God grant all people who David touched much comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Ron Tsoumas
Coworker
July 8, 2020
David lived life boldly and on his own terms.

He had an incredible bandwidth, raising and loving his family, doing a challenging job well, traveling extensively, enthusiastically digesting a wide range of news and current events on a daily basis, attending his kids hockey games and cross country meets, being a scout leader, attending dozens of Brewer games each year as a long-time season ticket holder, caring for his mother, cooking, gardening, talking history (especially Baseball and the Supreme Court), throwing an annual Brewer tailgate party for family and friends (at his expense, including the tickets).

He was never harried, and never seemed to tire. He would email me at 10:30 pm and the next morning at 5:00 am.

He was always up for any social outing, was smart and naturally analytical.

I have been so blessed to have him as my friend, and will truly miss him.
Steven Ashley
Friend
July 8, 2020
David was of the very first analysts I spoke to when I joined the buy side - great individual and a very sharp analyst who never lacked conviction. My deepest condolences to his family. Will miss seeing him at the Baird industrial conference every year!
Vinay Kapur
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
David was the best. Always there and courteous and helpful fir the dumbest questions even. No one knew the space like David.

My deep regrets.

Roland Underhill
Lateef investment Nanagement
Underhill investment Strategy
Roland Underhill
July 8, 2020
What an honor to have met and worked with David. He was very knowledgeable about the sector and stocks he covered. David was always prepared to take the time to talk to his clients and had the energy to fly many times to Europe. We will dearly miss him and we want to send our condolences and strength to the family and closest friends of David. Best regards, Hubert Aarts
Hubert Aarts
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Leiker family for your loss. I am very saddened to learn of his passing. David was an excellent analyst and it was my privilege to have benefitted from his work and insight. May GOD comfort those he leaves behind and grant you all peace.
Marianne Johnson
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
David is my birthday buddy in Boy Scout Troop 840. He had worked real hard for the troop. He will be missed.
Corey Shebesta
Friend
July 7, 2020
I was lucky to be able to call David my brother-in-law. Such a cool guy he was. He was down to earth, had a positive attitude on life, was very personable and easy to talk to. I will miss all the times that Sandy (my wife) and I spent with his family. He died way too young.
Tom Schuder
Family
July 7, 2020
I felt so fortunate to have worked with David the last 15 years. I learned so much from him and he was such an enjoyable analyst to work with. He will truly be missed. My deepest sympathies to his family, my heart goes out to you all.
Julie Schenkel
Coworker
July 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about David's passing. Prayers and sympathy to the entire Leiker family. I am a long time friend of the family growing up with him on Grand Avenue.
Nancy (Norkosky) Peronto
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
Super bowl 1998. San Diego. One of the best days of my life!<br />
When you think of my life on earth, and all those loving years
because you are only human, they are bound to bring you tears.
But do not be afraid to cry; it does relieve the pain.
Remember there would be no flowers, unless there was some rain.

I loved David as a brother and a friend. He was always there for me. We had a lot of really good times together. He was generous, smart and caring. I will forever cherish the memories I have of him. He will be sorely missed. Whether he was a brother, son, colleague, friend, husband or dad, we all lost a great human being in our lives.
Sandy Schuder
Sister
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
Dear Leiker family: No doubt you are proud of David. God will give you strength. While our paths crossed too little, on occasions that we did worked together, I was struck by David's professionalism, commitment and expertise. In that way, he was an example for all of us and certainly for his dear children. Peace be upon you all.
Elias Moosa
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
I worked as Davids junior analyst nearly 20 years. He taught me so much about the business and welcomed me to Milwaukee so warmly when I first moved here. I have so many great memories, from the numerous business trips with him, to going to Brewer games together. More importantly, when I was going through one of most difficult periods of my life due health issues he was so supportive and pivotal in my life at that point. It was always a highlight to catch up with him at the Baird industrial conference since I had such tremendous respect for him and always had a deep appreciation for everything he did for me.
Michael Shelton
Coworker
July 7, 2020
An exceedingly accomplished finance professional with truly unique investment insights, in the end, David was an even better person ... after Madison, whenever our paths crossed, our conversations were always "fun" and made me think, laugh, etc. ... thanks David, for everything ...
Timothy Timura
July 7, 2020
To the Leiker family: I am so sad to hear about David's passing. I had worked with David over the last 4 years - he was a fantastic analyst and had really good insights into the auto industry. He was always generous with his time. He will be deeply missed. My deepest sympathies.
Sanjiv Wadhwani
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
We will all certainly miss David at Baird and are incredibly saddened by his sudden passing. My heart goes out to the family, especially Ann and the boys, and pray that you are energized by the outpouring for David in these coming days/weeks. Hopefully grace will carry you forward. David was such a unique and wonderful man who made a big mark on life. Whenever we would travel together to meet investment clients in the Midatlantic I could not help but be taken by Davids love of both family and the business. It was great getting the updated family photos that David would flash on his phone in between meetings or at dinner and watch him beam at what was undoubtedly was his greatest joy in life. A proud father and adoring husband all enabled him to soar in his career as an elite wall street analyst . I have received numerous client emails asking to pass along their deep sadness and intense sense of loss for a truly standout talent in the investing world. His passion for the business and his drive to deliver amazing level of client service was simply unparalleled. David was a difference maker and I am very grateful to have had a chance to watch his magic up close over the last 25+ yrs.
God Bless one and all,
Terry Hoy
Terry Hoy
Coworker
July 7, 2020
To the Leiker family: I had the honor of working with David over several decades. He was a great analyst and I valued his work.
Greg Woodhams
Coworker
July 7, 2020
My prayers go out to David's family and his Baird colleagues in the wake of this shocking news. David was the best auto analyst on the street, I had great dialogue with him over the last 20 years about the state of the auto industry and several of the companies he followed. He was an extremely valuable resource to me and will be sorely missed.
Ned Borland
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
To David's family,
David helped me understand his stocks when I met him in the early '90s. He was tenacious analyzing difficult cyclical industries, patient and kind with my dumb questions, and a joy to talk to. And a Badger!
Tim Todaro UW-Madison MBA '80
Rice Hall James and Assoc.
Tim Todaro
Friend
July 7, 2020
Very saddened by the news regarding David Leiker. On behalf of the Dart team, I just wanted to extend our condolences to his family and the rest of the team over at Baird. David will be missed dearly.

Best regards,

Mike Outar
Investment Analyst

Dart Management Services Limited
MIke Outer
July 7, 2020
Dear Leiker's, David was an exceptional industry analyst who was never lacking a strong opinion. These last few years I got to know him personally and greatly enjoyed his intellect and wit. I discovered that he was a truly remarkable person and I consider myself very fortunate to have been considered David's friend.

Kindest Regards and Sympathy,

Jim McMahon
James McMahon
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Dear Leiker Family, My condolences to you all. I worked with David for roughly 13 years and enjoyed all he brought to the table; his knowledge, passion and spirited opinions. He will be missed. I hope your wonderful memories of him comfort you in this difficult time. May he RIP.
Mark Grzymski
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
David was so generous with his deep knowledge and insights. He was smart and had integrity. He was the consummate professional. He will be missed.
Gabriela Greenman
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
To the Leiker family: David was amazing to work with. A great analyst and even better human being. I am going to miss his insights and personality. God Bless You All!

Jeff Lin
Jeff Lin
Acquaintance
