We will all certainly miss David at Baird and are incredibly saddened by his sudden passing. My heart goes out to the family, especially Ann and the boys, and pray that you are energized by the outpouring for David in these coming days/weeks. Hopefully grace will carry you forward. David was such a unique and wonderful man who made a big mark on life. Whenever we would travel together to meet investment clients in the Midatlantic I could not help but be taken by Davids love of both family and the business. It was great getting the updated family photos that David would flash on his phone in between meetings or at dinner and watch him beam at what was undoubtedly was his greatest joy in life. A proud father and adoring husband all enabled him to soar in his career as an elite wall street analyst . I have received numerous client emails asking to pass along their deep sadness and intense sense of loss for a truly standout talent in the investing world. His passion for the business and his drive to deliver amazing level of client service was simply unparalleled. David was a difference maker and I am very grateful to have had a chance to watch his magic up close over the last 25+ yrs.

God Bless one and all,

Terry Hoy

Coworker