David Leiker
Grafton - Peacefully entered the fullness of Eternal Life on June 30, 2020, at the age of 58. Beloved son of Anna Mae (nee Zipperer) and the late Dale Leiker. Loving husband of Ann Leiker (nee Perkins). Proud father of Dakota, Nicholas, and Mason Leiker. Cherished brother of Sandra (Tom) Schuder, Randy Leiker, the late Gregory Leiker, Debra (Dave) Eis, and Jon (Tracy) Leiker. Adored uncle of Crista (Tony) Willis; Jacob (Michelle) Eis, Kerri Eis (Brandon), the late Matthew Eis; Ian Leiker, Anika Leiker; and Hadley SanClements. Brother-in-law to George, Elizabeth, David (Amy) and Mary (Mike) Perkins. Further survived by so many other loving relatives and friends.
Born and raised in Manitowoc, WI, David attended Roncalli High School before receiving his undergraduate degree from Creighton University in Nebraska. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Applied Security Analysis Program. David enjoyed and cherished a career that spanned over 30 years with Robert W. Baird. While at Baird, he took great pride in mentoring those that worked with him.
David loved traveling the world for work and for pleasure, but spending time with his extensive family was his greatest joy. Cooking and gardening are special talents that not all knew he possessed. David was a loyal Brewer fan attending Brewer games as often as his schedule allowed. Following his passion to mentor, David in recent years became a Boy Scout Leader.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI 53211. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 15, at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of a reception, cards will be made available at both the visitation and mass to take and write reflections of David for the family. Memorials in David's name may be made to the organizations that were instrumental in completing David's family: Lutheran Social Service of Milwaukee, www.lsswis.org
or La Causa www.lacausa.org
Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com